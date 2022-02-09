Advertisement

Chase ends with one in custody at Highland Park High School

Video courtesy of a Highland Park High School parent
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars after a police chase at Highland Park High School on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed one person is in custody after officers, troopers and deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop at Highland Park High School on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9.

When troopers made contact with the driver, believed to have been involved in a hit and run, however, the man did not comply. He ran towards 25th St. spurring a chase.

Troopers were able to arrest the man in the Dollar General Parking lot. He was then taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office aided in the chase.

The Shawnee Co. booking records indicate Daniel Martinez-Rojas, 35, was arrested for the incident and booked for Fleeing or attempting to elude officers, Interference with officers, Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and No drivers license.

Daniel Martinez-Rojas
Daniel Martinez-Rojas(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

The video was provided by the parent of a Highland Park High School student.

