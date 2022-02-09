Bill to protect VA whistleblowers introduced in Congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill to protect whistleblowers at the VA was introduced to the House by a Congressman from Kansas.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS01), says he joined Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL12) to introduce a bill to protect and defend legitimate whistleblowers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It’s imperative that taxpayer dollars are being used responsibly to provide high-quality services for our nation’s veterans,” said Rep. Mann. “We must ensure that when whistleblowers raise concerns they are taken seriously. Our legislation will help streamline consideration of these complaints from an untrusted office in VA and establish checks and balances for another, all to ensure taxpayer money is being used efficiently while protecting whistleblowers at the same time.”

Mann said the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee oversight found the Office of Special Counsel, which is an independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency, has higher trust in the whistleblower community than the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.

“When Congress identifies problems, we have a duty to address them. It’s no secret that VA’s Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection is one place where Congress has found many problems,” said Ranking Member Bost. “With that in mind, I’m proud to join my friend and the lead Republican on the Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee, Rep. Mann, in introducing important legislation today to finally address them. Our bill would remove the investigative functions of OAWP and require all whistleblower allegations to be referred to the Office of Special Counsel, an independent, investigative agency. That will ensure that protections for whistleblowers are maintained and refocus OAWP on improving services for veterans.”

According to Mann, the bill would require OAWP to refer all whistleblower allegations to OSC for investigation. He said about one-third of OSCs whistleblower investigations involve VA employee complaints.

To read the bill in full, click HERE.

