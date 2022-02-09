Big 12 Conference fines Texas for court storming in KU upset

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference issued a public reprimand and a $25,000 fine of the University of Texas for fans storming the court following the men’s basketball game against the University of Kansas.

“Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel.”

No. 9 Kansas lost to No. 20 Texas 79-76 on the road in Austin, Texas. Longhorn fans stormed the court following their upset victory. As fans rushed the court, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said that super senior guard Remy Martin had his knee bumped and caused significant pain. Self said Martin’s timetable for recovery wasn’t impacted due to the collision.

