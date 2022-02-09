Advertisement

Big 12 Conference fines Texas for court storming in KU upset

Fans celebrate Texas' win over Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022,...
Fans celebrate Texas' win over Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference issued a public reprimand and a $25,000 fine of the University of Texas for fans storming the court following the men’s basketball game against the University of Kansas.

“Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel.”

No. 9 Kansas lost to No. 20 Texas 79-76 on the road in Austin, Texas. Longhorn fans stormed the court following their upset victory. As fans rushed the court, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said that super senior guard Remy Martin had his knee bumped and caused significant pain. Self said Martin’s timetable for recovery wasn’t impacted due to the collision.

Kansas next plays Oklahoma at home on Saturday, Feb. 12 at noon only on WIBW.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta...
Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast
David Caine
Man booked into jail following disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices
FILE - The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
Senate votes to override Governor’s veto of controversial redistricting map

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson invited to NFL Combine
Emporia State knocks off No. 2 Northwest Missouri
Emporia State knocks off No. 2 Northwest Missouri
Morning Sports
Morning Sports
Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates the team's win over Kansas with teammate Marcus...
Kansas gives up late lead in 79-76 loss to Texas