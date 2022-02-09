Advertisement

Aggieville homicide suspect booked after recovering from police shooting in Topeka hospital

KBI Major Incident Response Vehicle in Aggieville
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After recovering in a Topeka hospital, a 19-year-old from Ft. Riley was booked into jail for the murder of Joshua Wardi in Aggieville on Sunday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says new information in the Aggieville murder and police shooting on Sunday has come to light.

KBI said Tremelle Montgomery, 19, of Ft. Riley was released from Stormont Vail Health hospital in Topeka on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and was immediately taken to the Riley Co. Jail.

Montgomery was booked around 3:40 p.m. for first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that killed Joshua Wardi.

KBI said charges for the related officer-involved shooting of Montgomery have not yet been decided.

