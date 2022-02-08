Tuesday forecast: Warm and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story for today is the warm weather but also with breezy conditions will result in an extreme fire danger threat.

Gusts 20-35 mph will be common the rest of the week with the exception of Thursday and Sunday where there will be relatively lighter winds. The combination of the strong winds, warm temperatures and lack of precipitation recently will result in an extreme fire danger threat today out toward north-central KS. We’ll also be monitoring the fire risk tomorrow and Friday. While it may not result in a Red Flag Warning, that still doesn’t mean the fire danger risk won’t exist so outdoor burning is discouraged.

Precipitation wise, models are hinting at some light precipitation Wednesday night. Because it won’t be heavy (likely less than 0.05″) and not all models are indicating precipitation developing will keep the 8 day dry but don’t be surprised if we have to add something in. This could mean a few slick spots Thursday morning.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds SW/NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Thursday will be closer to 50° but warming back up on Friday with highs around 60° as a cold front pushes through late in the afternoon. This will set-up a cold weekend where lows will be down in the teens both nights and highs in the 30s Saturday (although highs stuck in the 20s are possible but at least it’ll be mostly sunny). Temperatures do warm back up Sunday through early next week with 40s and 50s for highs.

While the fire danger threat is highest near north-central KS today, no matter where you are in eastern Kansas outdoor burning is discouraged due to the gusts 20-30 mph as winds shift directions from southwest to northwest. Any fire that develops may be tough to control. We’ll continue to monitor the fire risk tomorrow and Friday.

While the 8 day shows dry conditions, there is a slight chance of precipitation Wednesday night which could impact roads Thursday morning with a few slick spots.



