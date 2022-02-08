A Topeka rehabilitation program for low-income households receives $750,000 grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka program that helps low-income households received a $750,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka.

The City of Topeka said the grant was presented to a program administered by the City’s Housing Services Division, the City of Topeka’s Property Maintenance Rehabilitation Program. Capitol Federal® Savings Bank will assist the city with this program, along with sponsoring the grant.

The program helps low-income homeowners bring their homes up to code, by repairing roofs, guttering, siding, replacing windows, repairing collapsed or damaged sewer lines, or other repairs determined on a case-by-case basis.

“We are very excited to be helping more low-income families in Topeka,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services. “Many of the people we serve are not only low-income, but elderly, and sometimes disabled. This grant will allow us to help over 50 families with property maintenance rehabilitation on their homes this year.”

The program offers a rehabilitation grant to a household that is eligible. Households considered eligible must be on the deed of the property and have an active property maintenance code violation, which must be for the house the person is living in.

The maximum amount that can be awarded is $20,000 with a minimum of $2,500. The homeowner is not required to pay the grant back.

Violations that are not eligible include detached garages, weeds, trees, and trash removal.

The City’s Housing Services Division decides eligibility for the program. To request an application, call 785-368-3711.

