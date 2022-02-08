Advertisement

Topeka auto dealer gives back to area schools

Capital City Nissan visited the Burnett Administration Center to show support for Topeka Public...
Capital City Nissan visited the Burnett Administration Center to show support for Topeka Public School’s food service staff members.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City Nissan visited the Burnett Administration Center to show support for Topeka Public School’s food service staff members.

They stopped to meet with the child nutritional services team, who they purchased 160 brand-new shirts for. Capital City Nissan’s Randy Morehead says it’s about giving back to where he came from.

“Giving back to the school district I came from, I became pretty successful with my career, and it’s always been about giving back to the community any way that I possibly can,” Morehead said. “If it fits into my budget and work’s budget, we’re going to do it for 501 when we can.”

Morehead says they’ve provided shirts to the district in the past, including purchasing shirts for the Robinson Middle School football team and the Topeka High baseball and softball teams.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting held on $1.5 million bond
Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Topeka police responded to a hit-and-run collision early Monday at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
Hit-and-run crash reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka

Latest News

Kansas state Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, speaks in favor of proposals on COVID-19 and...
Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate
FILE - The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday,...
Legislation to require those who trade images of child porn to register as sex offenders introduced in Kansas
FILE
LaTurner urges House to pass legislation to ban remote learning, mask mandates in schools
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents