Topeka auto dealer gives back to area schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City Nissan visited the Burnett Administration Center to show support for Topeka Public School’s food service staff members.

They stopped to meet with the child nutritional services team, who they purchased 160 brand-new shirts for. Capital City Nissan’s Randy Morehead says it’s about giving back to where he came from.

“Giving back to the school district I came from, I became pretty successful with my career, and it’s always been about giving back to the community any way that I possibly can,” Morehead said. “If it fits into my budget and work’s budget, we’re going to do it for 501 when we can.”

Morehead says they’ve provided shirts to the district in the past, including purchasing shirts for the Robinson Middle School football team and the Topeka High baseball and softball teams.

