Theft from Manhattan construction site under investigation
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of tools and supplies from a construction site on the northwest side of Manhattan.
Riley County police filed a report for burglary around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Travers Circle.
Officers listed Luxe Group as the victim in the case.
Riley County police officials said stolen items included copper wire; a Milwaukee battery and charger; an electric heater; and a propane heater.
The estimated total loss in the case was approximately $1,445.
Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
For the latest news, follow Phil at twitter.com/wibwphil.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.