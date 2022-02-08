Theft from Manhattan construction site under investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of tools and supplies from a construction site on the northwest side of Manhattan.

Riley County police filed a report for burglary around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Travers Circle.

Officers listed Luxe Group as the victim in the case.

Riley County police officials said stolen items included copper wire; a Milwaukee battery and charger; an electric heater; and a propane heater.

The estimated total loss in the case was approximately $1,445.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

