Advertisement

Students walk out, protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu

Students in California walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu. (Source: KCRA)
By Emily Van de Riet and Jason Marks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRA) - There was a mass student protest at a school in California on Friday over an issue near and dear to their hearts – chocolate milk.

The students of Sierra Vista K-8 School, which is southwest of Sacramento, walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu due to its high sugar content.

Students say they were caught off guard by the district’s decision and quickly organized to take action.

A district official says a compromise was reached – chocolate milk will return for one day every other week.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting held on $1.5 million bond
Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Topeka police responded to a hit-and-run collision early Monday at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
Hit-and-run crash reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka

Latest News

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents
This combination photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J....
Police trainer testifies against officers in Floyd’s death
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
House nears OK of short-term bill averting federal shutdown
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Apple says iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’