Small business owners fight for 0% state tax rate on utilities in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small business owners gathered in Kansas Senate chambers on Tuesday morning to fight for a 0% state tax rate on certain utilities.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the National Federation of Independent Businesses says State Director for Kansas Dan Murray testified in front of the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation.

Murray and other small business owners in Kansas said they completely support Senate Bill 359.

“This bill which would provide much-needed tax relief for small business owners. Senate Bill 359 would eliminate the state sales tax on most utilities that small business owners pay bringing parity with the residential sector. Tax-related costs and compliance have historically created immense anxiety for small business owners. And right now, small businesses are managing challenges including labor shortages, rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and COVID-19 variants. This bill would lower tax costs and compliance on businesses still struggling to recover from the pandemic and government-forced shutdowns,” Murray told legislators.

NFIB said in its most recent Small Business Problems and Priorities that owners confirmed taxes continue to continue to be a significant issue for small businesses.

The study found tax rates and tax complexity are four of the top ten problems small businesses in the Sunflower State face.

Main Street Business owners throughout the state are still attempting to survive COVID-19 mandates and regulations.

NFIB’s latest member survey shows recent increases in COVID cases have negatively impacted over 60% of small business owners and nearly half report a significant supply chain impact.

“NFIB’s data is a clear indicator as to why the legislature should pass tax relief for small business owners, who have made it clear that they are still struggling to recover. The most helpful thing that Kansas lawmakers can do for small business owners right now is to pass small business tax relief. It would not only help our hard-working Kansas job creators but keep our state’s economy on the best possible road to recovery.”

Senate Bill 359 would expand the eligible use for the 0% state rate for sales of utilities and provides levying of these taxes by cities and counties. It also would authorize cities and counties to exempt sales of utilities from city or county taxes.

