Shawnee Co. Commission approves $250,000 in block grants for COVID-19 mitigation resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners approved a partnership that will bring more COVID- 19 resources to the county.

COVID cases in Shawnee County are trending down, but Dereck Flerlage with the Shawnee County Health Department, says we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“We have seen a decrease from the peaks we have set in pervious weeks but those were records so far beyond what the previous records were,” said Flerlage. “We’re still not back to anything we would call baseline, though our cases are dropping we are at incredibly high rates with several thousand cases a week which is not good to see.”

Monday, commissioners approved the county health department to partner with the city of Topeka on a 250-thousand dollar Community Development Block Grant.

The grant will be used to bring more COVID related items and resources to Shawnee County.

“The funding approved today by the commission will really help us get testing supplies and all of the supplies we need to get community testing sites in the county,” said Flerlage. “We’re also actively perusing and securing over- the- counter rapid test to send out into the community as well.”

The health department says with the grant, it hopes to bring faster and more accessible testing options to the county.

“There’s multiple sites open so we’re just looking to supplement that but also thinking about long-term testing as well,” said Flerlage. “We know that the home kits are becoming more and more popular so we’re looking to secure that as well.”

