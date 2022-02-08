Senate votes to override Governor’s veto of controversial redistricting map

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some senators changed their votes on Tuesday, the Kansas Senate voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the controversial congressional redistricting Ad Astra 2 map.

The Kansas Senate voted 27-11 to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the congressional redistricting map on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 8.

Sherman Smith took to Twitter to inform the masses that Sens. Mark Steffen (R-D34) and Alicia Straub (R-D33) flipped their votes from Monday to override the veto, despite chastising the choice to move liberal Lawrence into the conservative Big First District.

Steffen and Straub flip from yesterday to override veto, despite lambasting the decision to dump liberal Lawrence into conservative 1st District. Roll hasn't closed yet #ksleg — Sherman Smith (@sherman_news) February 8, 2022

On Monday, Senate President Ty Masterson urged senators to override the veto. However, the GOP supermajority failed to gather the 27 votes necessary to override the veto.

After Tuesday’s vote, the map’s veto will go to the House for a vote, where two-thirds of representatives will be considered a majority. The House has 30 days to hold its vote.

