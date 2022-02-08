Advertisement

Senate votes to override Governor’s veto of controversial redistricting map

FILE - The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
FILE - The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.(Kansas Senate)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some senators changed their votes on Tuesday, the Kansas Senate voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the controversial congressional redistricting Ad Astra 2 map.

The Kansas Senate voted 27-11 to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the congressional redistricting map on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 8.

Sherman Smith took to Twitter to inform the masses that Sens. Mark Steffen (R-D34) and Alicia Straub (R-D33) flipped their votes from Monday to override the veto, despite chastising the choice to move liberal Lawrence into the conservative Big First District.

On Monday, Senate President Ty Masterson urged senators to override the veto. However, the GOP supermajority failed to gather the 27 votes necessary to override the veto.

After Tuesday’s vote, the map’s veto will go to the House for a vote, where two-thirds of representatives will be considered a majority. The House has 30 days to hold its vote.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting held on $1.5 million bond
Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Topeka police responded to a hit-and-run collision early Monday at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
Hit-and-run crash reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka

Latest News

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents
FILE
Onaga hospital highlighted as COVID-19 convinces national worker injury, illness rates to skyrocket
After lawsuit by student, Haskell forced to not retaliate against First Amendment Rights
A City of Topeka program, that helps low-income households, received a $750,000 grant from the...
A Topeka rehabilitation program for low-income households receives $750,000 grant