Advertisement

Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink

A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after...
A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after the driver reached for a drink and lost control of the vehicle, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night when the driver reached for a drink and lost control of the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:09 p.m. Monday on I-70 in Thomas County. The location was about three miles southeast of Brewster.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Kenworth semitrailer was westbound on I-70 when the driver reached for drink and drove off the road to the right and into the ditch.

The sesmi continued traveling in the ditch before it overturned and came to rest on its right side.

The driver, identified as Roger L. Melton, 53, of Siloam Springs, Ark., was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.

The patrol said Melton was wearing his seat belt.

For the latest news, follow Phil at twitter.com/wibwphil.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting held on $1.5 million bond
Topeka police responded to a hit-and-run collision early Monday at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
Hit-and-run crash reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka

Latest News

One in custody early Tuesday after disturbance at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Topeka police took one person into custody following a disturbance early Tuesday at the Kwik...
One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates the team's win over Kansas with teammate Marcus...
Kansas gives up late lead in 79-76 loss to Texas