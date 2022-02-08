Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink

BREWSTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night when the driver reached for a drink and lost control of the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:09 p.m. Monday on I-70 in Thomas County. The location was about three miles southeast of Brewster.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Kenworth semitrailer was westbound on I-70 when the driver reached for drink and drove off the road to the right and into the ditch.

The sesmi continued traveling in the ditch before it overturned and came to rest on its right side.

The driver, identified as Roger L. Melton, 53, of Siloam Springs, Ark., was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.

The patrol said Melton was wearing his seat belt.

