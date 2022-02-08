Advertisement

One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka

Topeka police took one person into custody following a disturbance early Tuesday at the Kwik Shop, 2520 S.W. 6th Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police took one person into custody following a disturbance early Tuesday at a convenience store and gas station on the city’s west side, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Kwik Shop at 2520 S.W. 6th Ave. The store is located on the northwest corner of S.W. 6th and MacVicar avenues.

Authorities said a person who was inside the store was causing a disturbance, prompting a call to police to respond to the scene.

At least four Topeka police units were at the store as of 4:40 a.m.

An individual with a broom could be seen inside the business, cleaning up the front part of the store as officers remained on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

