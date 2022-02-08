One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police took one person into custody following a disturbance early Tuesday at a convenience store and gas station on the city’s west side, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Kwik Shop at 2520 S.W. 6th Ave. The store is located on the northwest corner of S.W. 6th and MacVicar avenues.

Authorities said a person who was inside the store was causing a disturbance, prompting a call to police to respond to the scene.

At least four Topeka police units were at the store as of 4:40 a.m.

An individual with a broom could be seen inside the business, cleaning up the front part of the store as officers remained on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

