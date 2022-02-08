Onaga hospital highlighted as COVID-19 convinces national worker injury, illness rates to skyrocket

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - With National Caregivers Day around the corner, one rural hospital in Kansas has been highlighted for its ability to keep worker injury and illness below the national average as COVID-19 convinces rates to skyrocket.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor says healthcare workers saw a staggering 249% increase in 2020 injury and illness rates while serving those in need.

In fact, the DOL said workers in the health care and social assistance industries combined suffered more injuries and illnesses than workers in any industry in the nation.

As America prepares to observe National Caregivers Day on Feb. 18, the Labor Department said its Occupational Safety and Health Administration has called on healthcare employers and those in related industries to immediately help to make 2022 less hazardous and reduce worker injuries and illnesses.

“Healthcare workers routinely face the risks associated with exposures to bloodborne pathogens, drug residue, X-ray machines, respiratory illness and ergonomic injuries related to lifting patients and repetitive tasks,” said OSHA’s acting Regional Administrator Ryan Hodge in Kansas City, Missouri. “Our nation’s caregivers have made extraordinary sacrifices in recent years – putting themselves on the frontline in a pandemic – and we owe it to them to ensure their employers are doing all they can to protect their employees.”

OSHA said an effective way to combat workplace injury and illness is to create and utilize a proactive safety and health program to address issues and endorse training and preventive measures to keep employees safe.

To understand how effective a program of this kind can be, OSHA asked Kansans to consider how Community Hospital Onaga, part of Community HealthCare System Inc.’s nonprofit healthcare system, improved the safety and health of its workers.

In 2000, OSHA said the Onaga hospital contacted the administration’s On-Site Consultation Program about enhancing workplace safety. Visits by the Kansas Department of Labor’s On-Site Consultation program began soon after.

Following the visits, OSHA said Community Hospital corrected all hazards inspectors identified and continued to improve its safety and health programs.

By December 2002, OSHA said its Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program awarded the facility “SHARP” status and became one of only two hospitals in the program. The facility has managed to keep injury and illness rates below the industry average for nearly a decade.

As a result, OSHA said it renewed Community Hospital’s SHARP status eight times, most recently in June 2021.

“Participating in OSHA’s Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program helps companies anticipate hazards and take initiative,” Hodge added. “As COVID-19 spread, Community HealthCare System implemented a plan to protect employees and clients. Other healthcare systems can follow their model by encouraging a mindset that anticipates and addresses hazards before they cause harm.”

For more information about OSHA’s SHARP program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.