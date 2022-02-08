Massive economic incentives package for ‘mystery company’ moves closer to Kan. governor’s desk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A massive economic incentives package is moving closer to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s desk. The APEX bill is designed to bring in new companies to the state that make $1 billion or greater through offering tax credits, reimbursement on payroll and employee training and exemptions for sales and property taxes.

Kansas is one of two states competing for the multi-billion-dollar project, creating a 3-million-square-foot manufacturing facility, the location for which hasn’t been formally announced. Lawmakers are working on the assumption the incentives package will create at least 4,000 jobs with average pay of about $50,000 per year. The big question: What company is the state currently targeting with the incentives? For now, the plan is moving forward without that answer.

One of the goals is for the company’s suppliers to also come to Kansas. Through approval, the state House did make some changes to the Senate bill, including adding more oversight through the State Finance Council, spreading out the incentives over a longer timeframe to lessen the impact on the state budget and corporate income tax changes.

Supporters say this bill is needed to make Kansas competitive for these kinds of large-scale economic development projects.

“Kansas has a lot of very good incentive programs and for the most part, they work,” said Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stillwell. “Where we fall short is when we’re attracting companies that need to invest billions of dollars.”

Some Kansas Republicans and Democrats in the state House did raise concerns about the secretive nature of the process and the price tag. A legislative analysis found that for the company the state is trying to attract, it could cost about $1.2 billion in Kansas taxpayer dollars in the long run.

“I’m not betting my own money, I’m betting my own money and their children’s futures,” Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, said in opposition to the proposed incentives package.

The bill passed out of the Senate last month, but because of the changes the House made, the Senate still needs to be signed off again. That is expected to happen Wednesday. Governor Laura Kelly is indicating strong support for the legislation.

In an opinion piece for the Kansas City Star, Lt. Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland explained the scope of the project and said the state is legally bound from identifying the company its trying to attract.

Should Kansas be the winner, Toland said it would be the largest private sector investment in state history.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.