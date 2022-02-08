Legislation to send felons in possession of firearms to prison introduced in Kansas House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to send felons who possess an illegal firearm to prison instead of requiring probation has been introduced in the Kansas Legislature by Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says convicted felons who are already prohibited from possession of a firearm, but nevertheless carry firearms while they commit new violent felonies would be sentenced to prison instead of being placed on probation under legislation proposed by his office.

“Kansas law already provides that certain convicted felons may not possess weapons,” Schmidt said. “But the truth is, many violent crimes in our communities are committed by armed repeat felons who flaunt that law because they know the most likely consequence of conviction is probation rather than incarceration. Today we are proposing to give this existing statute a real bite by requiring that felons who repeatedly and illegally carry firearms while committing new violent crimes to be sent to prison, not granted probation. This proposal focuses on taking off our streets those criminals who repeatedly misuse firearms to commit violent crime in our communities.”

At Schmidt’s request, legislators introduced the Reduce Armed Violence Act on Monday, Feb. 7. The measure would require felons who illegally use a firearm while committing new felonies would be sent to prison for the weapons charge in addition to any penalty for the new felony committed.

Schmidt said the sentence suggested by the legislation would be served consecutively with any other sentence the person gets for the underlying violent crime and would range from 7 to 23 months, depending on criminal history.

According to the AG, prosecutors have proposed similar measures in previous sessions and are now hopeful for the passage of the legislation.

“The overwhelming majority of gun crime in our community is perpetrated by felons who are also legally prohibited from possessing the very firearms they use,” said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. “Although many of them are arrested and prosecuted for possessing these weapons, current Kansas law typically mandates that these offenders receive probation. This is not an effective deterrent for the offenders, and they simply repeat their behavior. This legislation will provide prosecutors the only tool we can use to ensure these offenders are prevented from engaging in violence on our streets.”

The bill was introduced in the House Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice.

