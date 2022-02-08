Advertisement

Legislation to require those who trade images of child porn to register as sex offenders introduced in Kansas

FILE - The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday,...
FILE - The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27, 2020, in Topeka, Kan.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General has led the introduction of a bill in the Kansas legislature that would require those who trade images of child pornography to register as sex offenders.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says felons convicted of the online trade of child pornography should be required to register as sex offenders.

“This is a matter of the law needing to catch up with technology,” Schmidt said. “Sadly, as the methods of distributing visual depictions of children being sexually abused have expanded, so too must the legal tools available to respond to that sort of illegal behavior that harms kids. This added tool is needed to help prevent more kids from becoming victims.”

At Schmidt’s request, Kansas legislators introduced Senate Bill 368 to require those convicted of internet trading in child porn or aggravated internet trading in child porn to register as sexually violent offenders.

Under current law, Schmidt said the list of sexually violent offenses which require registration includes exploitation of a child but not internet trading or aggravated internet trading of images of children being sexually abused.

“In effect, a conviction for the possession of sexually explicit images of a child ... is a registerable offense while the distribution of the same images on the internet is not,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson of Schmidt’s office testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. “By requiring registration for individuals convicted of these offenses in Kansas, it will provide important information to parents and law enforcement in their continued work to provide safety for Kansas children.”

Schmidt said current Kansas law makes it a felony to knowingly share images of a child being sexually abused, often referred to as child pornography, by way of an electronic device connected to the internet.

Upon conviction, Schmidt said penalties for related crimes of internet trading of child porn and aggravated internet trading of child porn range from probation to life in prison, depending on factors including the age of the victim.

However, the AG said current law does not require those convicted of these crimes to register as sexually violent offenders as most others convicted of other sex offenses against children. He said the proposed legislation would extend registration requirements to these crimes as well.

Schmidt said his office testified to report a strong correlation between collecting and disseminating child porn and contact offenses against children, so adding a registration requirement to these online sex crimes against children will increase protection for the vulnerable population.

To read a full copy of the bill, click HERE.

