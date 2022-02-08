LaTurner urges House to pass legislation to ban remote learning, mask mandates in schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Congressman from Kansas has made his voice heard and urged the House to pass legislation that would ban districts from remote learning and mask mandates.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS02) says he spoke on the House Floor to support House Resolution 6619, the Unmask Our Kids Act.

LaTurner said the legislation would ban local education agencies from receiving Department of Education funding unless they are open for in-person learning and allow parents to opt-out of mask requirements on behalf of their children.

“Over the past two years, our children have suffered academically and socially throughout the pandemic. As a father of four young children, I know how important it is that kids are back in the classroom and free of unnecessary and distracting mask mandates,” said LaTurner. “Parents, not politicians, should have the power to make the best decision for their children and that includes whether or not they wear a mask in school.”

LaTurner said the Houe also appropriated $120 billion to reopen schools, which was almost three times what the Centers for Disease Control requested, however, there are still districts that refuse to return to in-person learning or force kids to wear masks.

“To make matters worse, the same elected officials who are implementing these draconian mandates are often seen disregarding them completely,” the Congressman from Kansas noted. “The lengths some elected officials will go to gain a political advantage at the expense of the well-being of our children is truly astounding.”

LaTurner said the reality is that it is time to give parents the power to let their kids once again experience normal.

