KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in order to pay for sky-high natural gas prices during the extreme cold severe weather in February 2021.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says on Tuesday, Feb. 8, it approved a settlement agreement that outlines how Kansas Gas Service will recover $36 million in natural gas costs racked up during February 2021′s severe winter weather.

KCC said the utility, like others regulated by the Commission, was ordered to do everything in its power to continue to provide natural gas service to customers, defer charges and then create a plan to allow customers to repay the unusually high costs over time. It said the move minimized the financial impact on customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, KCC said KGS will apply for Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds to gather the most favorable financing to reduce costs to ratepayers.

The 2021 Kansas Legislature passed the Utility Financing and Securitization Act, which allows utilities to use securitized bonds to pay for extremely high costs at more favorable terms than traditional financing.

KCC said it will review the plan to ensure the lowest possible bond costs will be passed on to Kansans. It said the application and review process could take between six and eight months.

Until the securitization process is finished, the Commission noted the exact dollar amount KGS customers will see on their monthly bills or the length of the payment period is unknown. Estimates range between $5 and $7 per month for a period of 5-10 years.

The Commission emphasized the agreement for KGS to incur the extraordinary costs was in the public’s best interest as it ensured the integrity of the gas system and ensure continuous service.

“A lesser response could have resulted in catastrophic property damage and serious public safety implications, including potential loss of life. When extraordinary costs are unavoidable and necessary to benefit the public, it is in the public interest to allow recovery of such costs,” said the KCC.

James Zakoura, counsel for the Natural Gas Transportation Coalition, said the first emergency order was crucial to keep natural gas flowing to customers.

“The unscheduled interruption of gas supplies to our Members would have led to tens of millions of dollars of property damage from freezing of pipes and equipment, and the distinct possibility of serious illness and loss of life to Coalition Members that serve human needs - such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” Zakoura noted.

Tuesday’s order requires any proceeds received by the gas company from ongoing federal or state investigations into market manipulation, price gouging, or civil suits to be passed on to customers.

Zakoura indicated he and his team will continue in their mission to gather restitution for the crisis by whatever lawful means necessary. He also noted the Coalition believes the Gas Daily Index Prices during the period between Feb. 12 - Feb. 18, 2021, are incorrect.

“There are about $500 - $600 million of additional gas costs to be recovered in the three KCC gas utility cases of Black Hills, Kansas Gas Service, and Atmos Energy,” said Zakoura. “There are about $1 billion of additional costs in Kansas.”

Zakoura noted customers have become victims of a “dysfunctional market” which increased the price of natural gas from $2.54 per unit on Feb. 1, 2021, to $622.78 per unit of natural gas on Feb. 17.

”No reasonable person can view this as normal market activity,” said Zakoura. “Everyone associated with this case continues to agonize over the fact that none of the individuals, churches, schools, or business consumers in Kansas that will pay these additional costs, did anything wrong.”

The attorney indicated the recovery costs are unique, not just for the large amounts to be recovered, but also because over 80% of the $500-$600 million of additional costs will be recovered from each Kansas customer:

Black Hills Energy - $11.47 per month, for 60 months. Total for each residential customer - $688.20. KCC Order issued – January 21, 2022, to be collected beginning in February 2022 103,148 residential customers / Lawrence, Liberal, Dodge City, part of Wichita Total residential customer payments - $70,986,453

Kansas Gas Service – estimate at this point; Securitization Bonds / 10 years beginning about January 1, 2023 - Estimate of about $5.25 per month for 120 months – Total – for each residential customer - about $618.00 KCC Order expected on or before March 7, 2022. 589,076 residential customers / Kansas City, Wichita, Wichita, Topeka, Manhattan, and many other locations Total residential customer payments - $364,048,960

Atmos Energy – About $5.56 per month for 120 months. Total for each residential customer - $667.00 KCC Docket pending. 126,724 residential customers / Olathe, Kansas City, Coffeyville, Independence Total residential customer payments - $84,524,908

Total for residential ratepayers - $519,560,321

In addition, KCC said the utility service agreed to file a plan to help low-income customers in its service territory by Dec. 31, 2022.

KCC said a second order which addresses a proposed unanimous settlement on a waiver of penalties for gas marketers and transportation customers - high volume users that buy has directly through natural gas suppliers or marketers using KGS to deliver - under the tariff will be issued by March 7. A hearing on that settlement was held on Feb. 4.

However, Zakoura said transportation customers are not “outliers” but instead are the majority users on the KGS system. He said there are about 6,200 transportation customers which accounts for 54% of deliveries.

To read the settlement agreement in full, click HERE.

