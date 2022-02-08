Kansas gives up late lead in 79-76 loss to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - No. 20 Texas outscored No. 8 Kansas 7-0 in the final minute Monday night to win 79-76 in Austin.

A put-back by Ochai Agbaji gave the Jayhawks a 4-point lead with 1:13 left. The Longhorns answered with back-to-back buckets: a three by Tre Mitchel and a mid-range jumper by Timmy Allen.

Down a point with 18.5 seconds left, Dajuan Harris turned the ball over out of a KU timeout. Texas would answer with two free throws.

Christian Bishop fouled Jalen Wilson with 2 seconds on the clock to prevent a three-point attempt, and Wilson would go on to miss both from the stripe.

The Longhorns shot 41.8% from the field and 15% from three. KU finished with a 58.3% clip from the field and 38.5% from three.

Texas won the turnover battle 15-7; 10 of KU’s 15 were in the first half.

KU (8-2) now holds a one-game lead in the Big 12 race over No. 10 Baylor (7-3) and No. 9 Texas Tech (7-3).

