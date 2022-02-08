Advertisement

Kansas gives up late lead in 79-76 loss to Texas

Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates the team's win over Kansas with teammate Marcus...
Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates the team's win over Kansas with teammate Marcus Carr (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - No. 20 Texas outscored No. 8 Kansas 7-0 in the final minute Monday night to win 79-76 in Austin.

A put-back by Ochai Agbaji gave the Jayhawks a 4-point lead with 1:13 left. The Longhorns answered with back-to-back buckets: a three by Tre Mitchel and a mid-range jumper by Timmy Allen.

Down a point with 18.5 seconds left, Dajuan Harris turned the ball over out of a KU timeout. Texas would answer with two free throws.

Christian Bishop fouled Jalen Wilson with 2 seconds on the clock to prevent a three-point attempt, and Wilson would go on to miss both from the stripe.

The Longhorns shot 41.8% from the field and 15% from three. KU finished with a 58.3% clip from the field and 38.5% from three.

Texas won the turnover battle 15-7; 10 of KU’s 15 were in the first half.

KU (8-2) now holds a one-game lead in the Big 12 race over No. 10 Baylor (7-3) and No. 9 Texas Tech (7-3).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Officer-involved shooting scene in Aggieville.
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting after Aggieville homicide Saturday morning
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US-75...
Man injured Sunday afternoon in US-75 highway crash in south Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified

Latest News

Kansas St. guard Nijel Pack (24) fist bumps players following an NCAA college basketball game...
K-State’s Pack, Glenn earn Big 12 weekly honors
The Jayhawks women's basketball team picked up a big win and more.
Morning Sports
Washburn Rural wins boys and girls Centennial League Wrestling Titles
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) leaps through TCU defenders to score during the first half...
Pack nets 20 in K-State 75-63 win over TCU