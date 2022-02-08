Advertisement

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on Feb. 8, 2022.(Hiawatha Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha police say they are attempting to identify a man involved in multiple incidents on Monday.

The Hiawatha Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 8, to seek information about a man involved in multiple incidents on Monday.

HPD said there were various incidents involving the man in the video on Monday and Tuesday morning and they would like to talk to him to clear the incidents.

Anyone with information about the man should contact HPD at 785-742-2156.

HPD said the Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

