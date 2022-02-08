Advertisement

Harvesters to distribute free food Tuesday

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Community Food Network will be distributing free food Tuesday morning.

The mobile food pantry is in partnership with the Topeka Turnaround Team and takes place the second Tuesday of each month.

Food will be distributed in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center at 1 Expocentre Dr. in Topeka starting at 9 a.m.

The drive-thru event is first-come, first-served and no ID or proof of income is required. Those accepting food will just be asked to provide the number of people in their household.

Visit the Harvesters website for the full schedule of future food giveaways.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting held on $1.5 million bond
Topeka police responded to a hit-and-run collision early Monday at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
Hit-and-run crash reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka

Latest News

A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after...
Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink
One in custody early Tuesday after disturbance at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Topeka police took one person into custody following a disturbance early Tuesday at the Kwik...
One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates the team's win over Kansas with teammate Marcus...
Kansas gives up late lead in 79-76 loss to Texas