Harvesters to distribute free food Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Community Food Network will be distributing free food Tuesday morning.

The mobile food pantry is in partnership with the Topeka Turnaround Team and takes place the second Tuesday of each month.

Food will be distributed in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center at 1 Expocentre Dr. in Topeka starting at 9 a.m.

The drive-thru event is first-come, first-served and no ID or proof of income is required. Those accepting food will just be asked to provide the number of people in their household.

Visit the Harvesters website for the full schedule of future food giveaways.

