Gas prices continue to trend north in Kansas and across nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To the surprise of practically no one who has filled up their vehicles the past week, gas prices continue to rise in Kansas and across the nation.

AAA officials say there is no sign of rising prices slowing down anytime soon.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel reached $3.45 per gallon on Tuesday morning. That’s up 1 cent from Monday, 8 cents from a week ago and 12 cents from a month ago.

It’s also 99 cents higher than a year ago, when unleaded fuel was going for $2.46 per gallon.

AAA says gas hasn’t cost this much since 2014.

If there is any good news for Kansas motorists, it’s that the price for gas in the Sunflower State remains about 30 cents lower than the national average.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded Tuesday in the Kansas was $3.16 per gallon. That’s up 1 cent from Monday, 8 cents from a week ago and 19 cents from a month ago.

AAA says gas in Topeka on Tuesday was going for an average of $3.12 per gallon, which is up 2 cents from Monday, 12 cents from a week ago, 15 cents from a month ago and 86 cents from a year ago.

GasBuddy.com reports Tuesday that the price for unleaded gas in Topeka ranged from $2.93 to $3.24 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, Topeka’s lowest gas prices on Tuesday morning were at Larry’s Shortstop, 3834 S.W. Topeia Blvd., where a gallon of unleaded fuel was selling for $2.93 per gallon.

Meanwhile, many other stations across the city’s west side were selling gas for $3.09 per gallon on Tuesday morning.

The price of oil on Monday was in the low-$90s per barrel, which was nearly $30 more than in August, according to www.AAA.com.

The rise in prices is owed to factors including cold winter weather leading to an increased demand for heating oil and a concern that Russa could withhold crude oil from the global market in response to possible western sanctions, AAA says.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

AAA officials said that new data from the Energy Information Administration shows total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 2.1 million barrels of crude oil to 250 million barrels of crude oil this past week.

AAA added that gasoline demand dropped from 8.51 million barrels per day to 8.23 million barrels per day.

AAA officials said that an increase in total stocks coupled with a decrease in demand usually results in lower pump prices. However, the rising cost of oil continues to push prices higher instead.

Should crude prices continue to rise, AAA says, prices at the pump likely will increase, as well.

