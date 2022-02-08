Future sand mixing site source of frustration for some Tecumseh residents

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) -The future site of a sand-mixing operation is frustrating some Tecumseh Township residents.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday approved a conditional use permit (CUP) which will last 30 years for Bettis Companies to make the land on Kreipe Road a sandpit.

“I don’t want to live next to a sandpit, I can’t imagine someone else would want to either,” said Jennifer Voegeli, who lives near the 55-acre site.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners held a public hearing Monday on a conditional use permit for the site.

Some residents who live near the site believe the operation will disrupt the quality of life.

However, Bettis Companies, the applicant for the site said they have a proven track record for running things right.

“Some points in time we had over 30 quarries, almost all of them need permits,” Rich Eckert, who represents the company as General Counsel, told Commissioners.

“I’ll tell you this, most of the permits have between six and ten conditions, this one we’re sitting on 24 and they have a,b,c,d and points so this will probably be our most regulated permit we would have.”

In a presentation, Eckert touted its reputation for being environmentally friendly but certain agencies near the site claim they haven’t had time to see for themselves.

“I’m not going to tell you we know this is going to pollute our wells because we don’t,” said Shad Howbert of Douglas Co. Rural Water District No. 3.

“Unfortunately we only found out about this a few weeks ago from the Planning Commission Meeting.”

Voegeli, whose home borders the site said she worried about the quality of life.

“It’s just my livelihood and the environment we were hoping to raise our children in is changing very drastically very quickly,” she said.

Eckert said the company will work with the community’s concerns.

“One of the things we’re proud of is how we work with the neighbors and we still have to be good corporate citizens,” he said.

Commissioners added two conditions to the permit, shortening Saturday operation hours, and requiring Bettis to add a fence to the west side of the site.

The permit will come up for review after the first year of operation and every two years after that.

Eckert said it will be at least a year before any visible change is seen - as they await state permit approvals.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.