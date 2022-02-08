Chip shortage halts F-150 production at KC Ford plant, but electric transit vans get shipped Tuesday

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Ford announced last week that it was halting production of its F-150 pickup at eight plants - including in Claycomo - because of the semiconductor chip shortage. But the automaker says it will still start shipping out its new all-electric transit van starting Tuesday.

The move makes Claycomo the only Ford plant in the country to assemble both batteries and all-electric vehicles in-house. Ford says it has already received orders for more than 10,000 E-Transit vans from businesses across the country.

The E-Transit production has been a $100 million investment for the company, with 150 full-time jobs having been added to the local facility.

Reporter Taylor Johnson has more on what this means for autoworkers and customers:

