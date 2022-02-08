Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officer tackles ‘unruly’ fan during middle school basketball game, causes panic

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
By Emily Van de Riet and WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT/Gray News) - A fan was arrested during a middle school basketball game in Kentucky Monday night, causing a scare for the rest of the crowd.

According to Montgomery County Schools, 53-year-old Mark Anthony West stepped out on the court at the end of the game and became aggressive toward a school resource officer.

The arrest citation obtained by WKYT says West tried to fight the officer, and that the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from West. The officer also noted West was unsteady on his feet.

The officer then asked West to put his hands behind his back and that’s when West pulled away and tried to punch the officer, according to the arrest citation.

Video of the incident shows the officer tackle West to the ground in the middle of the basketball court and an off-duty deputy, who was at the game, helped to handcuff West.

Montgomery County School District officials said West had a gun at the time of the incident, but it was never brandished or used.

West is being charged with alcohol intoxication, menacing, third-degree assault and carrying a firearm on school property.

The school district said students and parents are safe. School officials are reviewing their athletic event policies. Right now, it is standard to have at least one school resource officer present, but they are looking into whether there should be more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting held on $1.5 million bond
Topeka police responded to a hit-and-run collision early Monday at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
Hit-and-run crash reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka

Latest News

Teen describes saving customer's life
WATCH: Worker saves customer’s life after collapsing at Subway
Breaking news
KCC, KGS reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices - clipped version
DEA Administrator Anne Milgram talks about the fight against opioids.
DEA administrator discusses opioid epidemic
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Retired pope asks pardon for response to sex abuse cases, admits no wrongdoing