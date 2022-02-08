Advertisement

The BBB warns about romance scams as Valentine’s Day approaches

By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Valentine’s Day means flowers, chocolate, and romance scams.

“Scammers in particular really like to ram up during Valentine’s Day because they know people are more likely to get on a website such as Match.com and Eharmony looking for a partner to celebrate love for Valentine’s Day,” said Denise Groene with the BBB.

The Better Business Bureau says while many people log on looking for love, scammers are browsing for a victim.

“So, what happens is these scammers create bogus online dating profiles so you may have a match with someone and start a conversation with them, and a lot of the bogus profiles tell you they are in the military or are overseas for business. They usually have a back story as to why you cannot meet them physically.”

The BBB says these scammers are trying to steal your money instead of your heart.

“Once they feel like they have your trust, that is when they start asking for money. A lot of time with our romance scam victims they are sending money because maybe they need help with a medical bill that this scammer claims to have or money to buy a plane ticket to come to meet you.”

Fake profiles are not the only scam to look out for--

“With floral scams what we see a lot of is one, the website is completely bogus, it may look very professional and you put your order in but your recipient never receives the flowers,” she said.

To learn more about romance scams, click here.

