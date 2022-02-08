Bat infestation discovered in USD 259 administrative building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s not a cave, but one of the Wichita school district’s buildings suited some bats just as well. At its meeting Monday, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education reviewed costs for repair work totaling about $100,000. The expenses included replacing ceiling tiles, plaster and other materials in areas bats reached, including the library mezzanine.

“A place where they can be left alone, they’re going to hang out and they’re not going nowhere,” said Jeremy Shahan with Brown Reclusinator Pest Control.”

Shahan explained how the nocturnal critters can wreak havoc with infestations.

“They don’t need much room. Any small hole that say, a finch or hummingbird can get in, a bat can also squeeze in through there and once one gets in, they’re going to start following,” he said.

While Brown Reclusinator Pest Control deals more with bugs, Shahan said much like insect infestations, bats can cause significant damage.

“In a minimal amount of time. Of course, their feces can add up to over 9,000 poops per bat a year, so you can imagine the mess,” he said.

The Wichita school district said the bats were quickly discovered over a meeting room at the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center. While the infestation was swiftly removed and the bats sent to find a new home, there have been some lasting impacts the district is having to deal with.

At the USD 259 school board’s meeting Monday, a district spokesperson said all the needed repair work from the infestation is complete. To keep this from happening at your home or building, Shahan said it’s important to keep areas well sealed.

He said if you find bats in your home, the first step is to get the out as quickly as possible and seal up their entry.

“Get somebody out there to clean that area and reinsulate,” Shahan said.

He said bats also sometimes bring with them other pests, including bat bags, which are like bed bugs.

