15-year-old girl with medical issues missing for a week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mp. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for help in finding a 15-year-old girl missing for the past week.

Caitlyn Horn, a 5-foot-7 white female, is 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. near 12th Street and Charlotte Street wearing a camouflage coat, black sweatshirt, camo pants, white shoes and a blue backpack.

Police said she has medical issues that require attention.

Anyone with information on Caitlyn’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

