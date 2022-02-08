Advertisement

15-year-old girl with medical issues missing for a week in Kansas City

KCPD is searching for Caitlyn Horn, 15, who has been missing for a week on Feb. 8, 2022.
KCPD is searching for Caitlyn Horn, 15, who has been missing for a week on Feb. 8, 2022.(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mp. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for help in finding a 15-year-old girl missing for the past week.

Caitlyn Horn, a 5-foot-7 white female, is 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. near 12th Street and Charlotte Street wearing a camouflage coat, black sweatshirt, camo pants, white shoes and a blue backpack.

Police said she has medical issues that require attention.

Anyone with information on Caitlyn’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting held on $1.5 million bond
Topeka police responded to a hit-and-run collision early Monday at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
Hit-and-run crash reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Legislation to send felons in possession of firearms to prison introduced in Kansas House
Gas prices continue to rise in Kansas and across the nation, with a gallon of unleaded fuel...
Gas prices continue to trend north in Kansas and across nation
Harvesters to distribute free food Tuesday
A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after...
Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink