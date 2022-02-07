YWCA Northeast Kansas partners with Community Action to launch 2022 Stand Against Racism Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -YWCA Northeast Kansas is returning back with its 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge for the new year, partnering with Community Action to launch this year’s challenge.

This year’s challenge is called the Stand Against Racism Challenge: a virtual community of growth is the same program developed by YWCA and adapted nationwide, previously known as the 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge.

YWCA says the Stand Against Racism (SAR) Challenge is an exciting opportunity to dive deep into racial equity and social justice. YWCA says this year, the challenge topics include Critical Race Theory, Living Wage, Film and Television, and Reproductive Justice.

According to the YWCA, participants will be able to download an app for their phone or visit the challenge website to engage with curated articles, podcasts, videos, activities, and more. The SAR Challenge goes live Monday, April 4th, and continues (Monday –Friday) through May 2nd.

“Participation in an activity like this helps participants discover how racial injustice and social injustice impact their community,” said Regina Platt, YWCA, and Community Action Racial Justice and Advocacy Director. “This is an opportunity to connect with one another, and to identify action steps to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. It is an exciting opportunity to join a learning community dedicated to racial equity and social justice.”

YWCA says since the challenge first began in 2019, over 30,000 participants from 48 states have taken the challenge. The organization says there were over 800 local participants in the inaugural YWCA Northeast Kansas challenge in 2021. YWCA says this year, 65 YWCAs across the country are working together to provide dedicated time and space for education, conversation, and action. Spanish language content will also be available for the first time this year.

Registration for the challenge is now open as of Feb. 7th on the YWCA Northeast Kansas website. YWCA will also be facilitating conversation in the Stand Against Racism Facebook group and through weekly Zoom meetings, where participants can discuss the content and engage with others taking the challenge.

