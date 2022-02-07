A Washburn cheerleader returns back to the sidelines after tragic accident, while teams prep to compete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University Senior and cheerleader has returned to the sidelines, after being injured in a hit and run wreck last October.

Washburn University Senior and cheerleader Erinn Billups suffered serious injuries including skull and eye fractures, a broken nose, and a concussion when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in October.

Erinn Billups is back on the sidelines. “I was so nervous and so excited to be back really good,” Billups said.

However, Erinn is tumbling back with extra caution. “I haven’t been stunting at all just in case I get hit in the head again,” she said.

“I was really bummed for about a month because I literally did not leave my parents house,” Billups explained. “I couldn’t go to class I didn’t go to practice, I didn’t go to any games or anything but I just kept pushing myself more and more every day, mentally, physically so then when I was able to return I could be almost 100%.”

Billups was able to push through the hard times, with her teammates who never left her side.

“About three weeks after my accident, I actually went to a football game,” Billups explained. “It was senior night and the team let me sit on the sidelines with them and I was able to call some cheers and dances still and they all hugged me so very fortunate and they all hugged me. I just got overwhelmed with emotions.”

Even though Erinn is back to practice, she’s not able to join the competitive team. “I’m still having some concussion symptoms like headaches and blurry vision,” she said.

Still, her comeback is fueling the team’s competitive spirit. “Above all else it’s very inspiring, watching somebody who had such a traumatic incident and is able to come back with an amazing attitude and a go-getter attitude, it’s really encouraging and hopeful,” Coach Tia Benyshek said.

The team does have a competition later this month, but Erinn won’t be on the mat - she will be there, cheering them on.

“It is super exciting and they look so good and I’m excited to watch them do it, but I’m not gonna be sad that I’m not on the mat because I’m happy for them that they get to experience this,” Billups said.

Washburn cheer is facing off Fort Hays University cheer team for the first time with 20 cheerleaders on the mat.

Photo Credit: Hannah Meier Washburn, Cheer team preps for competition (Hannah Meier)

Coach Benyshek says this competition opens up many opportunities for the team, plus for the first time this year, the team includes an international student from Vietnam.

“So we’re very excited to be able to be recruiting more tumblers, more men on the team who can partner stunt, and also just more women who are all around great stunters. It also pulls in people more than just Kansas students,” Benyshek emphasized.

“When I see the team, I give so much energy. Thats what I want from a cheerleading team,” Washburn Senior and cheerleader, Huỳnh Koha said. “It’s more energy and it’s more power to be able to show my ability to my life.

For more information on how to donate to their competition travel fees, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.