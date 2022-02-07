Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Topeka Quality Inn Sunday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been identified as Jason D. Ickler (38).

Officers were called to the hotel at 1240 SW Wanamaker Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says uniformed deputies went to the hotel in an attempt to locate and arrest a suspect on charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, interference with law enforcement, and reckless driving in connection to an incident that occurred in Topeka on February 4, 2022, in the area of SW 29th Street and SW Topeka Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ickler jumped from a window when deputies located his room, and entered a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. Authorities say when a deputy approached the vehicle, Ickler accelerated towards the deputy. The deputy then discharged his duty weapon while trying to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ickler was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Officers seized suspected methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia from the scene.

Investigators have confirmed that Ickler was also being sought on multiple outstanding warrants from Barton, Johnson, and Sedgwick counties for several crimes, including possession of stolen property, burglary, drug possession, interference with law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude police, identity theft, forgery, tampering with electronic monitoring equipment, and driving while being a habitual violator.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Northeast Kansas Sheriff’s Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating this matter.

