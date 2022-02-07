Advertisement

Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting charged and held on $1.5 million bond

The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville has been charged.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville has been charged.

According to the Riley County Police Department media arrest report, Tremelle R. Montgomery, 19 of Ft. Riley was charged with:

  • 1 count of murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated
  • 3 counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated

Montgomery’s bond is set for $1.5 million.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, RCPD said three officers were working in the Aggieville police substation when they heard gunshots. They immediately responded in the direction of the gunfire.

When the officers arrived outside a bar near 12th and Moro St., RCPD said they found Joshua J. Wardi, 21, of Ft. Riley suffering from a gunshot wound. They also saw an armed suspect run from the area, later identified as Tremelle R. Montgomery, 19, of Ft. Riley.

Montgomery was taken to Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan and later transferred to a Topeka hospital where he remains in fair and stable condition.

Wardi was pronounced dead at the scene.

