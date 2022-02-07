Sedgwick County community task force holds second meeting in Lofton case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Monday night, Feb. 7, 2022: On Monday, the Sedgwick County Community Task Force met for the second time to discuss the future of law enforcement in Wichita. This follows 17-year-old Cedric Lofton’s death launching a three-month investigation and a department-of-justice review.

The task force discussed a letter written to the DOJ, asking the justice department to review whether federal crimes involving civil rights violations occurred in the circumstances surrounding Lofton’s death. The group is also asking for more transparency from the county and discussed a new blueprint for dealing with juveniles. The task force plans to interview four agencies over the next few months, starting with the Kansas Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Members want to look at what led to Lofton’s mental-health crisis that then led to him being taking into custody. The teen died at a local hospital in September two days after being held in the prone position for more than 30 minutes at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. In meeting with agencies, members of the task force said transparency is key.

“We want to make sure they are transparent with us. We’re going to be transparent with them,” said Wichita NAACP President Larry Burks Sr., representing the task force. “That’s the only way we’re going to be able to have any success when it comes to this matter because these changes need to be made for our community and our young people and our government. Let us work hand-in-hand and let this bey a very transparent effort so we can make sure justice is done for our citizens and this community.”

The task force on Monday voted to add a foster child and a parent to the group to get insight on what the DCF needs to better serve children.

