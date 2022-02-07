A Salina company expansion could bring benefits to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the largest industries in Salina is expanding its business, which can bring more jobs to the state of Kansas.

The Salina company, Schwan’s, is one of the nation’s highest producers of frozen pizza and they broke ground for an expansion back in 2020. The company’s expansion will add 400,000 sq. ft. to the company.

The company says it has already started hiring more than 200 jobs that will be open soon. Schwan says the plant is around 550,000 sq. ft. which, the older facility has employed more than 1,000 people.

Most of Schwan’s supplies come from Kansas. It says they buy flour from Kansas mills, sausage from Tyson in Hutchinson, and packaging from a vendor in Kansas City, Kansas.

Vendors apart of the plant including, Tony’s and Red Barron, have been ranked 2nd in the nation in the U.S. frozen pizza market and 1st for school pizzas.

The company has plans in mind to expand while being sustainable by reducing the plant’s water-to-water output by 10,000 gallons, partnering with Evergy to purchase renewable gas energy from Soldier Creek Wind Farm, and annually delivering natural gas efficiencies to 18,000 standard cubic feet.

The company said they are on track to start pizza production in the fall of 2022. “This plant will start production in December 2022, " said Christopher Wiseman, senior director of Schwan’s plant.

