Rossville man injured in Sunday afternoon crash near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to an Emporia hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of K-99 highway, about 17 miles north of Emporia.

Lyon County sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Zuniga told KVOE that a Ford F-150 ppickup truck was traveling south in on K-99 when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

The truck left the highway and entered the west ditch, then struck a barbed-wire fence and culvert before coming to rest, KVOE reports.

The truck’s driver, Brandon Mildren, 45, of Rossville, was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health. KVOE said the injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

KVOE reports Mildren was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which was being investigated by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

