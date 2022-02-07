Pedestrian injured when struck by car Sunday morning in Marion County

HILLSBORO, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a car while standing near a stopped vehicle early Sunday on a central Kansas highway, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:48 a.m. Sunday on K-15 highway, about a half-mile south of US-56 highway in Marion County. The location was about seven miles west of Hillsboro.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an unoccupied vehicle was illegally parked on K-15.

With dark conditions, a pedestrian was standing stationary in the roadway, the patrol said.

A 2009 Honda Accord that was southbound on K-15 struck the pedestrian, who went to the east side of the roadway after the impact and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

The Honda immediately pulled off to the side of the road, the patrol said.

The pedestrian, identified as Yueyang Jiang, 24 of Andover, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Jennifer Ann Kirkpatrick, 47, of Chapman, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Chapman, who was alone in her car, was wearing a seat belt.

