Monday night forecast: Get out and enjoy the stretch of nice weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will be one to be outside for as temperatures will stay consistently above normal until this weekend. There is an elevated fire danger for tomorrow afternoon in North-Central and Central Kansas where snowfall amounts form our last storm were low if not zero.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

A cold front will pass through Northeast Kansas Tuesday during the day bring breezy northwest winds behind it. Like we saw on Sunday though, the cold front will not impact our temperatures that much and highs will likely stay in the mid 50s maybe dropping to near 50º on Thursday. Places to the west of Clay Center have an increased fire danger Tuesday, especially behind the cold front.

Friday will warm back up although a cold front late Friday will bring a bigger cool down for Saturday where highs may be stuck in the 30s if not only get up in the low 40s to begin the weekend. Warmer weather builds back in for Sunday into next Monday.

Despite cold fronts coming through this week, cloud cover will be the only factor other than the minor temperature swings. No major arctic blasts like we had last week and no chance of any precipitation anytime soon.

Quiet week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

The fire danger threat will exist for much of the week due to breezy conditions, warm temperature and low relative humidity values. Taking it on a day by day basis but the highest fire danger threat tomorrow is mainly northwest of a line from Hiawatha down to Council Grove.

