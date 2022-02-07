Monday forecast: A quiet/mild week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last week’s bitter cold and the snow, this week will be a breeze (literally and figuratively). Highs mainly in the 50s and 60s although 30s and 40s are possible on a few days. Gusts 20-30 mph are expected for much of this week as well.

The combination of the warm temperatures, breezy conditions and the low relative humidity will result in an elevated fire danger threat for much of this week. The highest fire danger at least to begin the week will be northwest of a line from Hiawatha down to Council Grove where there was less snow last week although no matter where you are in eastern Kansas use caution.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 22 Those days that have breezy conditions in them have a higher likelihood of gusts 20-30 mph. Other days may still have gusts near 20 mph but not exceeding 20 mph. This is subject to change and if gusts greater than 30 mph are expected the word 'windy' will be used. (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Winds SW/W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Despite a cold front pushing through tomorrow, temperatures will still remain mild Wednesday with Thursday likely being the cooler day.

Friday will warm back up although a cold front late Friday will bring a bigger cool down for Saturday where highs may be stuck in the 30s if not only get up in the low 40s to begin the weekend. Warmer weather builds back in for Sunday into next Monday.

Despite cold fronts coming through this week, cloud cover will be the only factor other than the minor temperature swings. No major arctic blasts like we had last week and no chance of any precipitation anytime soon.

Taking Action:

While there will be less impacts compared to last week, keep an eye out for slick spots this morning due to snow melt that occurred over the weekend and refroze overnight. The fire danger threat will exist for much of the week due to breezy conditions, warm temperature and low relative humidity values. Taking it on a day by day basis but the highest fire danger threat today and tomorrow is mainly northwest of a line from Hiawatha down to Council Grove.

