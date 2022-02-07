Advertisement

Man injured Sunday afternoon in US-75 highway crash in south Topeka

A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US-75 highway in south Topeka, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when a pair of sport utility vehicles collided on a south Topeka highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:26 p.m. Sunday on US-75 highway, just south of the S.W. 42nd Street exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Jeep Compass and a 2005 Acura MDX were southbound on US-75 in the left lane at the time of the collision.

The patrol said the Acura was slowing down to make a U-turn in the median when it was rear-ended by the Jeep.

The patrol said the Jeep came to rest on the west side of US-75 while the Acura came to rest in the median.

The driver of the Acura, Timothy L. Felitsky, 55, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Felitsky was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Acura, Mary R. Felitsky, 85, of Topeka, also was taken to Stormont Vaill with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of Jeep, Collin Alan Creach, 18, of Pomona, was reported to have possible injuries, but there was no record of him being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said Creach was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Jeep, Olivia Grace Morton, 18, of Ottawa, also was reported to have possible injuries. There was no record of Morton being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

