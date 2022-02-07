KC police fatally shoot man with knife outside Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police investigators in Kansas City say officers called to a home for a domestic disturbance report have fatally shot a man who exited the home wielding a knife.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood.

Police were called to the home for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a child.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that when Kansas City police arrived at the home, a man came outside holding a knife, refused commands to drop the knife and instead advanced on officers with the weapon and was shot.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man’s name has not been released.

