Advertisement

KC police fatally shoot man with knife outside Kansas City home

Police investigators in Kansas City say officers called to a home for a domestic disturbance...
Police investigators in Kansas City say officers called to a home for a domestic disturbance report have fatally shot a man who exited the home wielding a knife.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police investigators in Kansas City say officers called to a home for a domestic disturbance report have fatally shot a man who exited the home wielding a knife.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood.

Police were called to the home for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a child.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that when Kansas City police arrived at the home, a man came outside holding a knife, refused commands to drop the knife and instead advanced on officers with the weapon and was shot.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Officer-involved shooting scene in Aggieville.
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting after Aggieville homicide Saturday morning
An 11-year-old juvenile was identified as the suspect in RC McGraws weekend fire
FILE
Junction City man, 13-year-old dead after 5-vehicle crash
Emporia man crashes on Turnpike after choking on drink, blacking out

Latest News

Topeka Fire Department crews were called at 8:50 a.m. Monday to an alarm at the Hyatt Place...
Fire crews respond to alarm Monday morning at west Topeka hotel
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting charged and held on $1.5 million bond
The collision was reported around 8;25 a.m. at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
Hit-and-run crash reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka
Geary County sheriff's deputies on Sunday afternoon arrested Jeremiah Tyrell Ballance, 24, of...
Geary County authorities arrest North Carolina man on child sex crime counts