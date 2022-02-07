Advertisement

KBI investigates suspicious death on Jewell Co. deputy found dead inside his home Monday

KBI investigates after a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy was found deceased inside his home in...
KBI investigates after a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy was found deceased inside his home in Mankato, Kansas Monday morning.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEWELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy was found deceased inside his home in Mankato, Kansas Monday morning.

According to KBI, the investigation indicates that early Monday morning at around 2:05 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., two calls were made to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office from different subjects inside a home at 507 E. Madison in Mankato.

Authorities say both calls requested police assistance due to a domestic incident in progress. KBI says when the responding deputy arrived at the home, he discovered that 27-year-old Colton Koch, of Mankato, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Koch was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Koch served at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 1/2 years.

KBI says an autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Officer-involved shooting scene in Aggieville.
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting after Aggieville homicide Saturday morning
11-year-old boy identified as suspect in RC McGraws fire
A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US-75...
Man injured Sunday afternoon in US-75 highway crash in south Topeka
FILE
Junction City man, 13-year-old dead after 5-vehicle crash

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Kelly Trussell
City of Topeka announces new Chief of Prosecution
YWCA Northeast Kansas is returning back with its 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice...
YWCA Northeast Kansas partners with Community Action to launch 2022 Stand Against Racism Challenge