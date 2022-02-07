KBI investigates suspicious death on Jewell Co. deputy found dead inside his home Monday

JEWELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy was found deceased inside his home in Mankato, Kansas Monday morning.

According to KBI, the investigation indicates that early Monday morning at around 2:05 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., two calls were made to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office from different subjects inside a home at 507 E. Madison in Mankato.

Authorities say both calls requested police assistance due to a domestic incident in progress. KBI says when the responding deputy arrived at the home, he discovered that 27-year-old Colton Koch, of Mankato, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Koch was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Koch served at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 1/2 years.

KBI says an autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.