KS lawmakers introduce a bill to curb online child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislators have introduced a new bill that would add online child pornography to the list of sexually violent offenses that require convicted felons to register as sex offenders.

Senate Bill 368 comes at the request of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R-Kansas).

He said the bill would require individuals who are convicted of internet trading in child pornography or aggravated internet trading in child pornography to register as sexually violent offenders.

“This is a matter of the law needing to catch up with technology,” Schmidt said. “Sadly, as the methods of distributing visual depictions of children being sexually abused have expanded, so too must the legal tools available to respond to that sort of illegal behavior that harms kids. This added tool is needed to help prevent more kids from becoming victims.”

The attorney general adds that under current law, the list of sexually violent offenses that require registration includes exploitation of a child, but not internet trading or aggravated internet trading of images of children being sexually abused.

“In effect, a conviction for the possession of sexually explicit images of a child is a registerable offense while the distribution of the same images on the internet is not,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson of Schmidt’s office testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. “By requiring registration for individuals convicted of these offenses in Kansas, it will provide important information to parents and law enforcement in their continued work to provide safety for Kansas children.”

AG Schmidt said the current Kansas law makes it a felony to knowingly share images of a child being sexually abused, often referred to as child pornography, by way of any electronic device connected to the internet.

According to Schmidt, upon conviction, the penalties for the related crimes of internet trading of child pornography and aggravated internet trading of child pornography range from probation to life imprisonment, depending on factors including the age of the child victim.

He said, however, current law does not require persons convicted of these crimes to register as sexually violent offenders and this proposed legislation would extend registration requirements to these crimes.

The attorney general’s office testified there is a strong correlation between collecting and disseminating child pornography and contact offenses against children, so adding a registration requirement to these online sex crimes against children will increase protection for vulnerable populations.

A copy of SB 368 can be found at https://bit.ly/3J3lK80.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.