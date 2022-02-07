K-State’s Pack, Glenn earn Big 12 weekly honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State hoopers Nijel Pack and Brylee Glenn picked up Big 12 weekly honors Monday.

Pack is this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season. The sophomore posted 22 points against Oklahoma State on Wednesday — including the game-winning three with 2 seconds left — and 20 in the Wildcats’ win over TCU on Saturday.

He shot 59.3% from the field last week including 53.8% from three while averaging 3.5 boards, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists.

Pack is just the eighth Wildcat to ever earn the league’s Player of the Week honor twice in a season, and the first since 2015.

Glenn earned her third Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor. She averaged 16.5 points on 56.5% shooting including 40% from three, along with 3 assists, 2.5 boards and 2 steals last week.

The ‘Cats dropped a road game to #11 Iowa State before beating Texas Tech at Bramlage this weekend.

K-State WBB freshmen have now accounted for seven Freshman of the Week honors. Serena Sundell earned three and Jaelyn Glenn earned one.

