Advertisement

Hit-and-run reported Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka

The collision was reported around 8;25 a.m. at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.
The collision was reported around 8;25 a.m. at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were headed to a report of a hit-and-run injury crash Monday morning just west of downtown Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8;25 a.m. at S.W. 3rd and Fillmore.

The location was about six blocks west of downtown Topeka.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the scene of the Quality Inn in Topeka on Sunday. February 6, 2022.
One person dead after officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn
Officer-involved shooting scene in Aggieville.
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting after Aggieville homicide Saturday morning
Cause of structure fire at RC McGraws under investigation
FILE
Junction City man, 13-year-old dead after 5-vehicle crash
Emporia man crashes on Turnpike after choking on drink, blacking out

Latest News

Geary County sheriff's deputies on Sunday afternoon arrested Jeremiah Tyrell Ballance, 24, of...
Geary County authorities arrest North Carolina man on child sex crime counts
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash early Monday in the 1600...
Emergency crews respond to report of crash early Monday northeast of Topeka
A 24-year-old Andale woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a car while standing...
Pedestrian injured when struck by car Sunday morning in Marion County
A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US-75...
Man injured Sunday afternoon in US-75 highway crash in south Topeka