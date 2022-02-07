Advertisement

Geary County authorities arrest North Carolina man on child sex crime counts

Geary County sheriff's deputies on Sunday afternoon arrested Jeremiah Tyrell Ballance, 24, of...
Geary County sheriff's deputies on Sunday afternoon arrested Jeremiah Tyrell Ballance, 24, of Jacksonville, N.C., in connection with child sex crimes in Junction City, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of child sex crimes Sunday afternoon in Junction City, officials said.

The arrested man was identified as Jeremiah Tyrell Ballance, 24, of Jacksonville, N.C.

Authorities said Ballance was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 826 N. Franklin St. on a Geary County District Court Warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child; aggravated indecent solicitation of a child; and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.

Ballance was booked at 11:54 p.m. Sunday into the Geary County Jail in Junction City. He remained in jail Monday morning on a $50,000 bond.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

