Fire crews respond to alarm Monday morning at west Topeka hotel

Topeka Fire Department crews were called at 8:50 a.m. Monday to an alarm at the Hyatt Place Hotel, 6021 S.W. 6th Ave. There were no immediate reports of an actual fire and crews cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple fire crews were called Monday morning to an alarm at a west Topeka hotel.

The incident was reported at 8:50 a.m. at the Hyatt Place Hotel, 6021 S.W. 6th Ave. The six-floor hotel is just southwest of the intersection of S.W. 6th and Wanamaker.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke possibly were coming from a light fixture in one of the hotel’s hallways.

The hotel’s occupants were reported to have been evacuated for a short time while Topeka Fire Department crews investigated the alarm.

Crews didn’t report an actual fire and the hotel’s occupants were allowed to go back inside.

Two fire trucks remained at the scene until around 9:30 a.m.

