Family of murdered Dodge City woman finally getting answers after 37 years

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a murdered Dodge City woman is finally getting answers, 37 years after the crime. In 1985, 58-year-old June Bidleman was killed at a Dodge City motel. A possible breakthrough in the near-four-decade-old cold case comes with a Dodge City police captain identifying a suspect.

Bidleman worked as a night clerk at the Welcome Inn Motel in Dodge City, the current home of the OYO Townhouse at 1610 W Wyatt Earp Blvd. This is where on March 23, 1985, she died after being raped and strangled. Her son, Marcus Coover, believes the killer stayed at the motel that night and entered through the back door of the motel office.

Coover said the case quickly turned cold.

“Non one ever kept in contact with us. We had to be the… initiate the conversation to call, and that was awful frustrating,” he said.

Years later, the case caught the attention of Dodge City Police Capt. Colleen Brooks.

“[I] told my wife, I said, ‘I believe I just met a lady detective that will solve my mother’s murder,” Coover said.

Capt. Brooks started working the case in 2013. She recently narrowed in on a suspect but ran into the same problem more than once.

“I would make a list of who I wanted to go talk to and they were deceased, deceased, deceased, deceased. Everybody was, had passed,” she said.

Brooks has 11 case books filled with information, pictures and discs with recorded interviews. Years later, she narrowed it down to one suspect who stayed at the motel the night Bidleman died. But that suspect died in 2018.

Brooks said she spoke with a witness over the phone and met with a consultant who’d been working with her in connection with the case.

“And he and I started talking about some of the things that this person said to me over the phone. We started to get very excited that I think, ‘I think this might be it,’” she said.

But they are missing a key piece to close the case: DNA.

“I don’t have that. He didn’t leave that,” Brooks said. “If he did leave that, they didn’t find it because they weren’t looking for it because they didn’t know. We never had anybody’s DNA but hers.”

Optimistic the suspect who Brooks identified may well be the killer, Coover said the only animosity he has is that the suspect wasn’t identified and arrested while alive.

Brooks said there was a surveillance camera at the motel that wasn’t recording when Bidleman was attacked.

“We are the victim’s voice whether they’re alive or no. So how can we turn our backs on this?” she said.

