Emergency crews respond to report of crash early Monday northeast of Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash early Monday in the 1600 block of N.E. 39th Street, just northeast of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a possible injury crash early Monday northeast of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:53 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of N.E. 39th Street.

The location was between N.E. Croco and N.E. Meriden roads.

However, when crews arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle that crashed had been abandoned.

Around 7:45 a.m., American Medical Response ambulance crews were called to an address in the 1800 block of N.E. 39th to check on a person who may have been injured in the crash, authorities said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

