Emergency crews respond to report of crash early Monday northeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a possible injury crash early Monday northeast of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:53 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of N.E. 39th Street.

The location was between N.E. Croco and N.E. Meriden roads.

However, when crews arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle that crashed had been abandoned.

Around 7:45 a.m., American Medical Response ambulance crews were called to an address in the 1800 block of N.E. 39th to check on a person who may have been injured in the crash, authorities said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.